About a year ago, while I was trying to boardslide a rail at the National Library, this dude - Augusts Zilberts (@augustsz) was trying to kick me out of the spot and afterwards he said: "next time You want to try something like this, please, let us know" (he is an employee at the library), and I grabbed his phone number. Then about a year later when Red Bull approached me with a budget for a project, the first thing that came into my mind was to fix the ledges at the library so everyone could skate there. AND NOW IT IS DONE, THE SPOT IS GOOD TO GO! Can You believe that? I'm super happy there are people like Augusts in this world. Big, big thanks also goes out to everyone else working at the Library (@lnblv). Shout out to @redbullskate @nixon_europe @elementeurope and @dcshoes for supporting this project! THIS SUMMER WILL BE GREAT! PS. It will not be allowed for BMXers to ride there. The new granite ledges are stronger, but not strong enough for BMX. Please, understand.

