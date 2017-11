Since #womanspreading is now a thing, here's an #insta of me womaspreading #nowathing Move over, gentlemen: ‘Womanspreading’ is now a thing: https://nypost.com/2017/11/21/move-over-gentlemen-womanspreading-is-now-a-thing/

A post shared by Maylan Studart (@maylanstudart) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:09pm PST