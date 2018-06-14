Калейдоскоп |

В интернете появились видео с бесстрашным енотом, взобравшимся на 23 этаж офисного здания в Миннесоте. Об этом сообщает телеканал Fox News.

Работники офисного здания стали снимать на камеры телефонов енота, разлегшегося за окном на 23 этаже. Так, животное уже стало «звездой» социальных сетей.

Can confirm #MPRraccoon is still itchy. Got a little visit from @StPaulFireDept too! Cat food awaits it on the roof. pic.twitter.com/WeOTWmbaqz — Evan Frost (@efrostee) June 12, 2018

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Тем временем, пожарная служба пытается выманить енота-паука и спустить его со здания. В различных местах спасатели рассыпали кошачий корм и надеются, что он привлечет проголодавшееся животное. А у енота уже появилась страница в Twitter с единственным сообщением: "Я совершил большую ошибку".

He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/HY1PkuFKz0 — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) June 12, 2018