Енот залез на 22 этаж офисного здания и устроился подремать

Калейдоскоп | 14 июня 2018 года, 07:42

В интернете появились видео с бесстрашным енотом, взобравшимся на 23 этаж офисного здания в Миннесоте. Об этом сообщает телеканал Fox News.

Работники офисного здания стали снимать на камеры телефонов енота, разлегшегося за окном на 23 этаже. Так, животное уже стало «звездой» социальных сетей.

Тем временем, пожарная служба пытается выманить енота-паука и спустить его со здания. В различных местах спасатели рассыпали кошачий корм и надеются, что он привлечет проголодавшееся животное. А у енота уже появилась страница в Twitter с единственным сообщением: "Я совершил большую ошибку".

