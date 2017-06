Hello everyone, after the crazy Roland Garros And everything that followed, my doctor suggested me to rest a bit more before competing, therefore I am sad to have to withdraw from Birmingham, but I am really looking forward to start playing soon on grass #me#tennis#life#lookingforward#grasseason#latviangirl

