Порошенко предлагал Серебренникову снять пропагандистский фильм
Сыгравший в фильме Алексея Учителя "Матильда" роль Николая II немецкий актер Ларс Айдингер опубликовал письмо от имени режиссера Кирилла Серебренникова, которого ранее поместили под домашний арест по делу о хищении 68 миллионов рублей.
В письме, которое размещено на подтвержденной странице актера в инстаграме, Серебренников заявляет, что президент Украины Петр Порошенко предложил ему снять "пропагандистский фильм" при финансовой поддержке украинских властей.
Айдингер объясняет, что Серебренников — его друг. По словам Айдингера, режиссер передал ему письмо, когда находился в Германии, и попросил опубликовать его в случае своего ареста. Когда именно оно было передано, актер не сообщил.
This is a letter, that was given to me by my friend, the Russian theatre and film director Kirill Serebrennikov, when he was in Germany last time. He asked me to publish it in case he would be arrested: "Dear friends. If you are reading this, everything went not as I thought. I left this message to those whom I trust completely. I ask you to remain calm and not fall to the provocations of some political scammers who are trying to make money on any story which can be turned against the authorities. Since the beginning of the criminal case I have heard various speculations in my address. I even received an offer from Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to head one of the Ukrainian theaters and shoot a propaganda film with the financial support of the state. I am grateful for such attention to my person, but I want to say that I am not leaving. I am not a politician. I am a director. I do not want to be used in someone's dirty interests. Regardless of what happened I did a lot for art. I lived for art and still do. I want to thank my friends in Russia and abroad for their support. Unfortunately there are forces of obscurantism in the country considering my work brings debauchery and has no right to exist. These forces are also actively support for my unjust arrest. I am sure that I will be able to prove that I am a decent person and justice will prevail. I ask you not to incite hatred in attempts to intercede for me and not turn people against each other. Be reasonable - don't follow the radicals who are trying to make a name on my case. I know that you want to help me and I am happy that I have true friends. I am sure we will be able to manage. Once again I want to say - I am not a thief but an artist, and artists do not steal but give away..." #freekirill
"С начала уголовного дела я слышал различные спекуляции в свой адрес. Я даже получил предложение от украинского президента Петра Порошенко возглавить один из украинских театров и снять пропагандистский фильм при финансовой поддержке государства", — говорится в послании Серебренникова.
Режиссер уверен, что сможет доказать свою невиновность.
Айдингер, который работает в немецком театре Schaubuehne, в конце августа подписал петицию в защиту Серебренникова, составленную интендантом театра Томасом Остермайером и драматургом Мариусом фон Майенбургом.
