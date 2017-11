Orange| New Windsor| Multiple Alarm Fire | Vails Gate Fire District| 463 Temple Hill Rd| FD on scene reporting a fire in a 300X500 commercial warehouse. Command requesting additional trucks as well as an additional FAST, and County Hazmat. EMS evaluating 80+ patients, multiple ambulances to scene and for cover. 10 transports at this time, Reported multiple explosions, 1 medivac to launch, 2 to standby. MCI declared. Hospital to be notified to activate disaster plans. commercial cosmetic warehouse and factory. Photo Sources Unknown

