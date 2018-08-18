"Википедия" выпустила одежду: Коллекцию раскупили за несколько часов
В июле независимая онлайн-энциклопедия «Википедия» анонсировала выпуск одежды со своей символикой. В коллекцию, созданную совместно с американской независимой маркой Advisory Board Crystals, вошла одна вещь — лонгслив с надписью Internet Master на спине.
Лонгслив «Википедии» поступил в продажу 15 августа. Однако приобрести его уже не получится — весь размерный ряд раскупили за несколько часов в тот же день.
Выручка от продажи мерча будет направлена в Фонд Викимедиа, который поддерживает энциклопедию и ее проекты и существует на пожертвования.
«Знание — это сила, а осведомленность — залог выживания. Помогите нам оставить знания бесплатными», — говорят создатели коллекции.
ADVISORY: 100% of the proceeds from this shirt go to the Wikimedia Foundation in their effort to support @Wikipedia. Introducing; Advisory Board Crystals x @wikipedia Conceptually, one element of the shirts design is represented through appropriation. Combined elements of familiar visual language from the internet and Abc. specific “information related” details create our first iteration of the physical representation of Wikipedia. @Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia, created and edited by volunteers around the world and hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation. The non-profit Wikimedia Foundation provides the essential infrastructure for free knowledge. They host Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia, created and edited by volunteers around the world, as well as many other vital community projects. Knowledge is power and awareness is survival. In addition to being a large source of inspiration and information for our projects, Wikipedia leads us to a place in which you can imagine a world where every single human being can freely share in the sum of all knowledge. Free information is a privilege. One of the ideals of the Abc. Studio is that there are many ways to save the world. As a nonprofit, Wikipedia and the Wikimedia Foundations related free knowledge projects are powered primarily through donations. Help us keep knowledge free.
Источник: birdinflight.com