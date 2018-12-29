﻿ Обама назвал "Смерть Сталина" одним из лучших фильмов 2018 года, Mixnews.lv

Обама назвал "Смерть Сталина" одним из лучших фильмов 2018 года (4)

фото

В мире | 29 декабря 2018 года, 14:28

Экс-президент США Барак Обама назвал киноленту Армандо Ианнуччи «Смерть Сталина» одним из лучших фильмов 2018 года. Об этом он написал в Instagram.

Также в список лучших фильмов по версии Обамы вошли «Аннигиляция», «Черная пантера», «Магазинные воришки», «Черный клановец» и «Пылающий».

В середине декабря Европейская киноакадемия назвала «Смерть Сталина» лучшей комедией.

Источник: РБК

Комментарии 4
Еклеменейка2 часа назад
Помыла ли ты,на ночь,жопу?обезьяна
3
Ответить
Обамазьяна2 часа назад
А про смерть абамы никто и не подумает снимать.... так что пусть не выкобенивается.
3
Ответить
Надо 2 часа назад
Снять фильм "Предсмертный высер обамки".
И номинировать его на Оскар.
2
Ответить