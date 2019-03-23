﻿ Круизный лайнер терпит бедствие у берегов Норвегии: эвакуируют 1300 пассажиров, Mixnews.lv

Круизный лайнер терпит бедствие у берегов Норвегии: эвакуируют 1300 пассажиров (12)

фото

В мире | 23 марта 2019 года, 19:21

У берегов Норвегии подал сигнал бедствия круизный лайнер Viking Sky, на борту которого находятся 1300 человек: у судна отказали двигатели. Норвежские спасатели организовали срочную эвакуацию людей — в ней задействованы вертолеты. Спасательная операция осложняется тяжелыми погодными условиями.

Эвакуация пассажиров, скорее всего, затянется надолго. «Поскольку нам нужно эвакуировать всех, это замет много времени», — заявил представитель спасательной службы Эйнар Кнудсен агентству Reuters.

фото

Как рассказала CNN Боргилд Элдоен, представитель Объединенного спасательного центра Южной Норвегии, в субботу около 166 человек были переброшены по воздуху, и спасательные работы будут продолжаться всю ночь и воскресенье.

Восемь человек были доставлены на берег с «незначительными травмами», сказала она. Пока неизвестно, есть ли раненные пассажиры среди все еще находящихся на корабле.

Ближе к ночи членам экипажа удалось завести 2 из 4 двигателей круизного лайнера и теперь Viking Sky медленно движется к докам в Норвегию.

Как сообщает Reuters, сигнал бедствия команда судна подала днем, когда обнаружилось, что по пути к суше отказали все двигатели. Позже один из них все же удалось запустить, в лайнер приблизился к земле, став на якорь в 2 км от берега. Эвакуированных людей располагают в ближайшей деревне под названием Мольде.

В соцсетях публикуют фото и видео с места ЧП.

Участок моря, где произошла авария, называется Хустадвика. Он известен среди мореходов своим сильным течением и неглубокими водами, скрывающими многочисленные рифы. Проходить через этот участок весьма затруднительно, но команда лайнера с этим справлялась — подвели двигатели.

Источник: Gazeta.ru

Комментарии 12
Artur1 день назад
Там круизы круглый год проходят и все ОК. Тут техническая неполадка, с каждым может случиться.
1
Ответить
Latviešu Patriots1 день назад
No visas sirds ceru, ka necietīs neviens pasažieris, lai Dievs viņiem stāv klāt!
1
Ответить
Саня1 день назад
у нас был бы кирдык
5
Ответить