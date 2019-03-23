﻿ Круизный лайнер терпит бедствие у берегов Норвегии: эвакуируют 1300 пассажиров, Mixnews.lv

В мире |

У берегов Норвегии подал сигнал бедствия круизный лайнер Viking Sky, на борту которого находятся 1300 человек: у судна отказали двигатели. Норвежские спасатели организовали срочную эвакуацию людей — в ней задействованы вертолеты. Спасательная операция осложняется тяжелыми погодными условиями.

Эвакуация пассажиров, скорее всего, затянется надолго. «Поскольку нам нужно эвакуировать всех, это замет много времени», — заявил представитель спасательной службы Эйнар Кнудсен агентству Reuters.

Как рассказала CNN Боргилд Элдоен, представитель Объединенного спасательного центра Южной Норвегии, в субботу около 166 человек были переброшены по воздуху, и спасательные работы будут продолжаться всю ночь и воскресенье.

Восемь человек были доставлены на берег с «незначительными травмами», сказала она. Пока неизвестно, есть ли раненные пассажиры среди все еще находящихся на корабле.

Ближе к ночи членам экипажа удалось завести 2 из 4 двигателей круизного лайнера и теперь Viking Sky медленно движется к докам в Норвегию.

#Breaking: Just in - Reports that a crew member on the tugboats have been successful in starting 2 of the 4 engines of the #VikingSky Cruise ship, and is now slowly moving towards the docks in #Norway. pic.twitter.com/mZxFiGsiyp — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) March 23, 2019

About 1,300 passengers and crew are being evacuated from the Viking Sky cruise ship off Norway after the ship sent a distress signal because of engine problems in bad weather, officials said https://t.co/N6lk89X7v7 pic.twitter.com/KOZkGOn2CU — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 23, 2019

Severe injuries on the @VikingCruises Viking Sky. Evacuating the entire ship by helicopters. Off the coast of Norway near Molde. Slow process! @cnnbrk @ABC @NBCNews @CBSNews — Ryan Flynn (@RyanDFlynn11) March 23, 2019

Как сообщает Reuters, сигнал бедствия команда судна подала днем, когда обнаружилось, что по пути к суше отказали все двигатели. Позже один из них все же удалось запустить, в лайнер приблизился к земле, став на якорь в 2 км от берега. Эвакуированных людей располагают в ближайшей деревне под названием Мольде.

В соцсетях публикуют фото и видео с места ЧП.

Passenger on board #VikingSky Crew is doing a good job. Evacuation is slow. Seas rough. One muster station had a door blow in, injure pax and flood. Moved to midship pic.twitter.com/ndvEaJew8L — David Hernandez (@oxman78) March 23, 2019

Участок моря, где произошла авария, называется Хустадвика. Он известен среди мореходов своим сильным течением и неглубокими водами, скрывающими многочисленные рифы. Проходить через этот участок весьма затруднительно, но команда лайнера с этим справлялась — подвели двигатели.

The stranded #Vikingsky, being battered by 35ft waves off the coast of Norway. All crew and passengers being evacuated by helicopter. Story made the @BBCNews tonight with these images. Hope everyone is ok. @VikingCruises. Stayed tuned to @travelweekly for updates pic.twitter.com/bWJKXhzcCg — Lucy Huxley (@Lucy_Huxley) March 23, 2019

Breaking News:

A cruise ship has suffered engine failure in windy conditions off the west coast of Norway and will evacuate its 1,300 passengers.

The Viking Sky was drifting towards land and had sent out a mayday signal.

The ship belongs to Viking Ocean Cruises. pic.twitter.com/DtFbvGeV9X — Emil Nivantha Perera (@emilnivantha) March 23, 2019

Helicopter video from the evacuation of 1,300 passengers from the Viking Sky cruise ship off the coast of Norway. The vessel has been able to restart one of the engines and is now anchored two kilometres from land. https://t.co/tUBm6A04pN pic.twitter.com/BzRDcX9fuJ — Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) March 23, 2019

A cruise ship's been evacuated in high waves and strong winds off the coast of Norway after engine problems. https://t.co/hcVuesY7vf pic.twitter.com/P8hFeVhdfV — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) March 23, 2019

#VikingSky Evacuation continue w/4 helicopters, here 2 hovering over ship. Distance to shore now around 2 km. 6-8 meter waves. pic.twitter.com/q0O0aUrrez — Tore (@potifar66) March 23, 2019

#vikingsky map speaks for itself, had the ship not been able to secure anchors and get engine powered again it would be a costa concordia scenario all over again. Situation better now and winds should ease later on pic.twitter.com/6Zi31kTVjO — Magic Bullet Biotech (@magicbulletbio) March 23, 2019

Cruise ship “Viking Sky” with 1300 passengers aboard has sent out #MAYDAY as it drifts closer to the shore in Hustadvika on the northwestern coast of Norway. There’s bad weather in the area and eye witnesses estimate the ship is approximately 1km from the shore #vikingsky pic.twitter.com/5qfxcvIQsZ — Alexander Hansen (@AlexanderXV) March 23, 2019

#VikingSky local newspaper on evacuee onshore site:https://t.co/5ADP90g9A2 — Magic Bullet Biotech (@magicbulletbio) March 23, 2019

Источник: Gazeta.ru