﻿ Джастин Бибер объявил об уходе со сцены, Mixnews.lv

Джастин Бибер объявил об уходе со сцены
Канадский певец Джастин Бибер заявил, что какое-то время не будет заниматься музыкальным творчеством. Об этом он написал на своей странице в инстаграме.
По его словам, посвященный последнему альбому тур не сделал его счастливым. Он признался, что не смог устроить зажигательный концерт в конце тура и дать поклонникам нужный эмоциональный заряд.
«Я находился в поиске, искал путем проб и ошибок, как и большинство из нас, и сейчас я сконцентрирован на устранении некоторых глубоких проблем, которые есть у большинства из нас, так я не расклеюсь, сохраню свой брак и станут тем отцом, которым я хочу быть», — заявил Бибер.
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).
Он добавил, что его семья и здоровье имеют первостепенное значение, а также пообещал фанатам вернуться к творчеству.
Источник: Газета.Ru