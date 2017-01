I don't workout because I hate my body. I workout because I love it! -I love it for everything it does for me. Running, lifting, swimming, climbing, walking in the mountains... I'm feeling healthy, strong and very lucky! Take care of your body and it will take care of you #takecareofyourbody #selflove #workout #styrketrening #dips #skins #skinsornothing

